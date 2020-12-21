Week 16 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at tight end

It’s championship week for fantasy football owners, and with it will come the toughest start ’em, sit ’em decisions of the year. As always, tight end will be one of the most frustrating positions, but our Week 16 fantasy TE PPR rankings can help to sort through the top options and identify some sleepers and streamers.

Obviously, if you have one of the top six or seven TEs, you’re in good shape, but if you’re one of the (many) owners that have been using week-to-week streamers at the position, there are plenty of solid options available.

WEEK 16 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Among the best streamers this week are Cole Kmet (@ Jaguars) and Austin Hooper (@ Jets). Hooper hasn’t been getting a lot of targets recently, but the Jets have allowed the most fantasy points to TEs, so he can be trusted in a great matchup. Kmet, meanwhile, had been getting steady targets prior to Week 15, and if he keeps playing at least 70 percent of the Bears offensive snaps, he worth streaming. Tyler Eifert (vs. Bears) is also in a top-five matchup and has seen a decent amount of looks lately.

WEEK 16 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | D/ST | Kicker

Some of the TEs who will move up a bit in our PPR rankings compared to our standard include Dalton Schultz (vs. Eagles), Eric Ebron (vs. Colts), and Evan Engram (@ Ravens). The latter two are in tough matchups, but that matters less in PPR since they still get a lot of targets and are among the least TD-dependent streamers at the position. All three can be trusted, with Engram remaining a potential TE1 despite the difficult matchup.

Check back for updates to these TE PPR rankings throughout the week.

Week 16 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues