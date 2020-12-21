Week 16 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

For most fantasy football owners, this is it. The fantasy playoffs are coming to an end, and those still alive are playing for some money, be it third place or a championship. At this point, start ’em, sit ’em decisions have never been more important, and discerning between sleepers and potential busts isn’t always easy. Our Week 16 fantasy RB rankings can help owners navigate through all the injuries, handcuffs, and workload concerns.

One of the problems entering Week 16 is that there are numerous RBs dealing with health issues that could impact their respective availability. At this point, counting on Christian McCaffrey (thigh) to return seems like a fruitless endeavor, so we’re not including him in our rankings. However, other backs who have dealt with injuries recently and been either “questionable” or “out,” such as Ronald Jones (finger/COVID), Antonio Gibson (toe), Ezekiel Elliott (calf), Damien Harris (ankle), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (leg), Myles Gaskin (COVID), James Conner (quad), and Joe Mixon (foot), will all have a massive impact on the depth of these rankings. If they all play, there will be a lot of top-tier depth in strong matchups. If not, some other streamers and sleepers will rise. In the case of the Dolphins, both Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed could be trusted as flexes if they’re both active.

Right now, we have Jones, Conner, and Gaskin included in the rankings, but McCaffrey, Edwards-Helaire, Gibson, Elliott, Harris, and Mixon are excluded. Jones’s status will be the one to watch most closely. The Bucs are taking on a Lions defense that had allowed the most fantasy points to RBs ahead of Week 15, so if Jones plays, he will be an RB1. If not, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy could end up being good RB2/flex plays, as they’ll likely split the workload in a favorable matchup.

The Bucs aren’t the only team in a good matchup that could create some streaming options this week. The Bengals are taking on the Texans, a defense that has allowed the most rushing yards to RBs this season, so Giovani Bernard should be an RB2 if he’s the one getting volume for Cincinnati. If not, look out for Trayveon Williams or Samaje Perine to emerge as a worthwhile flex option in a solid matchup. We’ll know more about that situation after Monday night. 

Speaking of flex options, there are plenty of good ones on the slate this week. J.D. McKissic (vs. Panthers) stands out as an excellent sleeper against a weak Panthers defense if Gibson can’t play. McKissic would be even better in PPR leagues, while Peyton Barber has some TD-or-bust upside in standard leagues. Whoever starts for the Cowboys (vs. Eagles), Conner (@ Colts), and D’Andre Swift (vs. Bucs) are all in tough matchups, but their volume will make them solid starts, though they may be riskier plays than normal.

Don’t be afraid to sit a back who got you to a championship game if he is in a bad matchup this week. That doesn’t mean you start Devin Singletary (@ Patriots) over Dalvin Cook (@ Saints), of course, but if talent and workload are close, trust the matchup.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 16 Fantasy RB Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Derrick Henry, TEN @ GB
2Aaron Jones, GB vs. TEN
3Nick Chubb, CLE @ NYJ
4David Montgomery, CHI @ JAX
5Alvin Kamara, NO vs. MIN
6Dalvin Cook, MIN @ NO
7Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. DEN
8Ronald Jones, TB @ DET
9Miles Sanders, PHI @ DAL
10Josh Jacobs, LV vs. MIA
11Melvin Gordon, DEN @ LAC
12James Robinson, JAX vs. CHI
13David Johnson, HOU vs. CIN
14Cam Akers, LAR @ SEA
15Tony Pollard, DAL vs. PHI
16Raheem Mostert, SF @ ARI
17Myles Gaskin, MIA @ LV
18J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. CAR
19Sony Michel, NE vs. BUF
20Jonathan Taylor, IND @ PIT
21Mike Davis, CAR @ WAS
22Kareem Hunt, CLE @ NYJ
23Chris Carson, SEA vs. LAR
24Le’Veon Bell, KC vs. ATL
25Kenyan Drake, ARI vs. SF
26Salvon Ahmed, MIA @ LV
27JK Dobbins, BAL vs. NYG
28D’Andre Swift, DET vs. TB
29Wayne Gallman, NYG @ BAL
30Giovani Bernard, CIN @ HOU
31James Conner, PIT vs. IND
32Devin Singletary, BUF @ NE
33Zack Moss, BUF @ NE
34Jamaal Williams, GB vs. TEN
35Leonard Fournette, TB @ DET
36Frank Gore, NYJ vs. CLE
37Lynn Bowden, MIA @ LV
38Gus Edwards, BAL vs. NYG
39Jeff Wilson Jr., SF @ ARI
40Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ LAC
41Latavius Murray, NO vs. MIN
42Peyton Barber, WAS vs. CAR
43Nyheim Hines, IND @ PIT
44Trayveon Wiliams, CIN @ HOU
45Ito Smith, ATL @ KC
46Ty Johnson, NYJ vs. CLE
47Kalen Ballage, LAC vs. DEN
48Todd Gurley, ATL @ KC
49Samaje Perine, CIN @ HOU
50Duke Johnson, HOU vs. CIN
51Adrian Peterson, DET vs. TB
52Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. LAR
53Chase Edmonds, ARI vs. SF
54James White, NE vs. BUF
55Darrel Williams, KC vs. TB
56Darrell Henderson, LAR @ SEA
57Devontae Booker, LV vs. MIA
58Rico Dowdle, DAL vs. PHI
59Justin Jackson, LAC vs. DEN
60Boston Scott, PHI @ DAL
61Alexander Mattison, MIN @ NO
62Darrynton Evans, TEN @ GB
63Benny Snell, PIT vs. IND
64Rodney Smith, CAR @ WAS
65LeSean McCoy, TB @ DET
66Malcolm Brown, LAR @ SEA
67Jalen Richard, LV vs. MIA
68Matt Breida, MIA @ LV
69Dion Lewis, NYG @ BAL
70Brian Hill, ATL @ KC
71Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. TB
72Royce Freeman, DEN @ LAC

