ViaBTC Reached Strategic Cooperation with AntSentry, a Subsidiary of Bitmain

“Comprehensive monitoring and operation capability for super-large mining farms and cloud-based mobile remote management capability are two core strengths for AntSentry,” said Liang Baoqing, Head of AntSentry. “As the mining industry grows to be increasingly mature, AntSentry is confident to help partners in the industry achieve business upgrades and maximize benefits.”

As one of the leading mining pools in the world, innovation has always been the core concept of ViaBTC. Every ViaBTC mining pool account has a built-in wallet module, which has four main functions: income storage, asset top-up, free withdrawal and transaction acceleration. ViaBTC is also the world’s first mining pool that supports the Hourly Auto Conversion between mined coins and USDT.

This exciting cooperation is expected to bring more benefits to the majority of miners and guarantee the faster and better development of the entire industry.

About ViaBTC Mining Pool

ViaBTC mining pool is the fifth largest BTC mining pool and is also the largest BCH mining pool in the world. ViaBTC has served more than one million users from 130+ countries/regions with secure & professional services of cryptocurrency mining. It pioneered the PPS+ revenue distribution model, which is safe and stable with higher revenue.

Website: www.viabtc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/viabtc_pool

About AntSentry

AntSentry is a cloud-based mining machine monitoring, operation and maintenance and management system developed by Bitmain, which provides a full range of management support services for miners worldwide. It was first launched in November 2020, and its international edition was released in this December. AntSentry now serves users from Asia, North America, Europe and many other countries and regions.

Website: https://www.antsentry.com/

