Vanessa Morgan ‘Grateful’ Her Pregnancy Was Written Into ‘Riverdale’

After wrapping the filming of season five in Canada, the actress known for her portrayal of Toni Topaz in The CW’s hit teen series declares, ‘Officially on maternity leave!!!!’

Art will be imitating life for actress Vanessa Morgan after letting slip her pregnancy has been written into hit TV drama series “Riverdale“.

The star, who plays Toni Topaz, shared the news with fans on Instagram on Friday (December 18) as she wrapped filming on season five in Canada, and prepared to welcome her first child.

“Officially on maternity leave!!!!” she announced, alongside a photo of the actress cradling her bulging belly on set.

“Ahh!! Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show! Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo (sic). Now time to have a baby! lol (laugh out loud) Happy Holidays everyone.”

Morgan revealed her baby news in July, days before it was discovered that her husband, Chicago White Sox baseball player Michael Kopech, had quietly filed papers to end their marriage in June – six months after tying the knot. “I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious,” she announced at the time.

A representative for the actress previously confirmed Kopech was the father of her unborn child.