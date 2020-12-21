Vanessa Bryant’s Mom: Why Would You Do This To Your Own Mother?!

Vanessa Bryant’s mother has responded to claims made by her daughter that she is extorting her.

“For starters, I would like to state that I do not enjoy airing our family grievances in the public. Although I filed a lawsuit, I did not make any public comments and was hoping for the court process to run its course without the publicity, as hurtful as it is. I did not want this and do not want this,” Sofia Lane told TMZ.

“All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements. Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit… I am nearly 70 years old, my health is deteriorating, and my own daughter is doing this to me?”

Her mother sued her for financial support, saying that she took care of Vanessa’s children.

SOFIA LANE SAYS VANESSA BRYANT KICKED HER OUT OF HER HOME

“She has no regard for how this is affecting my children and me. She wants to live off of my daughters and me for the rest of her life while continuing to collect monthly alimony from her ex-husband since 2004. My husband and I have never discouraged or kept her from providing for herself,” Vanessa wrote in response to Sofia’s lawsuit.

“My husband never promised my mother anything, and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy.”