Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers: Facing fears and getting what’s hers

Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal more bad behavior from Eduardo Falcón Albarrán (Juan Diego Covarrubias) and Linda Brown (Isabella Camil). We also saw Ariadna making progress, while Bárbara Albarrán de Falcón (Daniela Romo) finally decided to confront the past. Let’s see what happened, what’s next, and talk an uncomfortable moment for Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini).

Vencer el desamor spoilers: That’s cold

First, Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Linda keeps finding new lows each day. This time, Ariadna López Hernández (Claudia Álvarez) had been trying to reach Eduardo about Tadeo Falcón López (Iker García). His school is much pricier than she’d thought, so she decided to fight for her rights. She wrote him an email demanding he do the right thing and take responsibility for his son financially.

In not-so-surprising news, Linda hated the idea he got an email from the ex. He protested this could be about the kid, but she outright said, “I don’t care.” And the best part? Eduardo actually went along with it. He deleted the email without even glancing at it. So, we expect a lot of trouble ahead. Because we’re sure Álvaro Falcón Albarrán (David Zepeda) won’t like the lack of response and convince her to go the legal route.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Progress

As for Ariadna, she looks to be dealing just fine. Álvaro is being a huge support to her, and we see a romance ahead. But everything has to start with a first step. Ariadna took that step to healing Friday night. When she tried to call Eduardo, he was listed as “Amor” on her phone. She changed it to “Eduardo”. We can think of several other names she could use, but what can you do?

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Facing fear

In other Vencer el desamor spoilers, let’s talk about Bárbara. Now that she’s healed quite a bit from her accident, she decided to return to where her stolen kid came from again. She asked around about Calixto Borjórquez (Tizoc Arroyo), but didn’t get anywhere with it. Since she’s still being haunted by guilt and flashbacks of her previous loss and their unusual adoption, she decided to take initiative. She called Calixto herself to demand a meeting. She wants to find out what he wants.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Awkward times

Finally, there’s Dafne. She regretted that impulsive kiss fast. She’s ready to let go of the inheritance, but Gael Falcón Albarrán (Emmanuel Palomares) begged her not to. His father wanted her taken care of but she’s scared he only did that because he was tricked into thinking she’s his daughter. She went to speak to Gael at work later and caught him kissing Romina Inunza (Alejandra García) instead. We’ll see how that affects her, but we do know she’s already confronting her mother about the DNA test. Josefina Miranda (Lourdes Reyes) insists Joaquín Falcón Ruiz (José Elías Moreno) is her father, and she claims she can prove it. We’ll see what she does.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Teasers

So, what’s next? It looks like Calixto will accept Barbara’s invitation to talk. Meanwhile, Dafne obviously is satisfied by whatever Josefina tells her, because she’ll suspect Gael isn’t Bárbara’s son. She confronts Bárbara about it, and Bárbara sees that as a final straw. She demands Dafne leave now. Of course, this whole DNA test thing will have another effect on the characters. Gael decides to break up with Romina. We’re sure that will go over great.