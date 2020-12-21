Univisiob Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Stupid decisions and hard questions

Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios) and Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) are terrible at running from the police. Meanwhile, the family gathers around Leslie Velasco (Assira Abbate), and Fernanda Navarro (Michelle González) decides there’s only one thing to do. Here’s what happened, why Sonia de Serrano (Sandra Kai) might regret staying with Nieves Sandoval de Álvarez (Cecilia Toussaint), and a preview for tonight.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Seriously?

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Leo is really stupid. Sure, Elisa is as well, but he really should know better. See, he’d insisted after the confrontation with Cristina Olasábal (Iliana Fox) that they had to leave. Elisa wanted to go back to her own home and be with her sisters. However, there was a quick change in plan. A family emergency meant Leo had to get to the hospital. It seems Leslie has been officially diagnosed with leukemia and she’s staying put in the hospital. Elisa, dumb as she can be, wanted to go to the hospital as well to be with him and his family. Leo showed he’s about as clueless as most officials in soaps and novelas by not putting his foot down. He actually brought her to the hospital with him.

Obviously, this did not sit well with José Luis Velasco Rodríguez (Hernán Mendoza), who has enough problems as it is. It’s his daughter that’s sick. When he saw the pair, he pulled Leo aside and went on about how reckless that was. People could see her and report it. In fact, it’s technically his duty to. Adding to his problems, Adriana Sánchez (Luz Ramos) was there as well. He also pulled her aside to lecture her about showing up at a time like this. Her presence around his family makes him feel dirty. And we weep for him. Really.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Escape

Elsewhere, Fer decided to make a run for it. She felt it was the only thing to do, as the situation with Eugenio Serrano (Alejandro Camacho) isn’t good. She was all set to leave, except two things interrupted that plan. One, Fabricio Serrano (Javier Jattin) showed up. When he saw they were packed and ready to go, he also laid down the law. There is no way she’s leaving with that child. Fer countered he’s not registered as the father anywhere, so it’s her right to go anywhere she pleases. She ignored his protests and went in search of her mother. Unfortunately, she found the woman dead on the floor. We’re guessing this will change the dynamics between the two, as he clearly felt bad for her loss.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Instant Regret

As for the reason Fer decided it was time to run, Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González) discovered Sonia at Nieves’ place. She was furious to see her, big belly and all. This led to an interrogation as to who the father is. Nieves tried to get Renata to back off, but she wouldn’t listen. We’re curious to see how she’ll take the answer.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Preview

As for tonight, Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Elisa realized the best thing she could do was turn herself in voluntarily. She’ll get transferred to a jail, where she’ll ask Leo to stop getting himself into trouble because of her. However, he’s stubborn and insists he’ll get her out of there as fast as possible.

Of course, Cristina will make things interesting. She visits Elisa’s cell to make a proposition. We’re sure it’s nothing good and Elisa will fall for it.