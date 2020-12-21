Uncle Luke Confirms He Caught COVID-19 At A Strip Club: ‘A Coronavirus-Spreading Chamber’

Hip-lop legend and rapper Luther Campbell, better known as Uncle Luke, gained his fame as a member of the iconic rap group 2 Live Crew. The group made waves through his hometown of Miami, Florida. After his successes, Uncle Luke became a beacon of light for the members of his community in Miami as his career ascended to levels unheard of for fellow Miamians.

He recently opened up about a prior decision he made that he is not the most proud of as it relates to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Uncle Luke | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Uncle Luke gives in to peer pressure to attend an event

The 2 Live Crew member not only recently talked about his coronavirus experience, but he also leveraged his position as a leader in the Miami community to encourage others in Florida to heed the directions of the CDC and take the necessary precautions to avoid being infected with the virus.

In an op-ed for the Miami New Times, Uncle Luke mentions he was peer pressured to attend an event that he was hesitant to attend initially. He wrote, “Recently, I joined the ranks of the more than 1 million Floridians who’ve caught the coronavirus. Throughout the pandemic, I had been strictly adhering to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, especially wearing a mask whenever I stepped out of my house. Then I gave in to the peer pressure of going out to a party.”

Uncle Luke continued to clarify the party he went to and its location, adding, “Last month, a friend celebrating his birthday at a local strip club would not stop blowing up my phone. He kept begging me to come. I told myself I would go in for 15 minutes and duck out.”

Uncle Luke does not want others to have a similar experience as his

The rapper stated that the event did not comply with the recommendations issued by the CDC.

He wrote, “As soon as I walked through the doors, it was like stepping into a coronavirus-spreading chamber. Everybody was wildin’ out and getting drunk. Almost no one was wearing masks. My buddies were all up in my face. Patrons and strippers were walking up to me and asking to take selfies.

He even added that he took his mask off during the event. “Of course, I obliged when they asked me to take my mask off. Even though I felt like everyone in the club was an asymptomatic carrier, I stayed late.”

After the night ended, Uncle Luke stated he began to experience coronavirus symptoms and knew it was his night of fun that exposed him to the virus, since he had largely complied with the guidelines before the event.

Even though he was sent home from the hospital as he did not exhibit life-threatening symptoms, Uncle Luke doesn’t want his community to make the same mistakes he did, offering the following recommendation, “If the establishment has too many people not following the protocols, don’t be afraid to go home and call it a night.”