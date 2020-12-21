Uber wealthy, super elite rake in multi-billions in 2020

The multi-billion-dollar fortune of enigmatic Tesla boss Elon Musk has multiplied almost five times in just nine months, topping A$188 billion.

Of the US super elite, Mr Musk is the biggest winner, with a 480 per cent boost in his wealth over the pandemic pushing him into second-place on the world’s rich list.

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk gives autographs as he visits the Tesla Gigafactory construction site in Gruenheide near Berlin. (AP / Patrick Pleul)

Mr Bezos amassed a huge amount wealth while the US was locked down and millions suffered financially.

The Amazon mastermind’s fortune rose by $93 billion in nine months.

Between February and December, Mr Zuckerberg’s personal fortune nearly doubled, and now tips $138 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg is now one of the world’s most powerful people, thanks to the incredible rise of Facebook. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

The collective wealth of America’s 651 billionaires jumped by over US$1 trillion since roughly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to a total of $4 trillion in early December, according to a US tax watchdog group.

A new report by Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) laid out what it claimed was a “disturbing” updraft of wealth to the billionaire class while millions faced eviction, destitution and loss.

“Never before has America seen such an accumulation of wealth in so few hands,” Frank Clemente, ATF executive director, said.

“Their pandemic profits are so immense that America’s billionaires could pay for a major COVID relief bill and still not lose a dime of their pre-virus riches.”

ATF claimed the billionaires’ wealth growth was so great that they alone could provide a US$3000 stimulus payment to every man, woman and child in the country, and still be richer than they were nine months ago.

The top 10 US billionaires (wealth in US dollars):

Jeff Bezos $184.4 billion

Bill Gates $118.7 billion

Mark Zuckerberg $104.8 billion

Warren Buffet $86.5 billion

Larry Ellison $82.0 billion

Sergey Brin $77.6 billion

Steve Ballmer $72.9 billion

