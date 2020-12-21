U.S. Unseals Charges Against New Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie Bombing

Mr. Mas’ud was the third suspect charged in the Pan Am 103 case. The other two, Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi and Al-Amin Khalifa Fhimah, were initially charged in 1991, but American efforts to bring them to justice were stymied when Libya refused to extradite them to either the United States or Britain for trial.

The Libyan government ultimately agreed to let them stand trial in the Netherlands under Scottish law, where Mr. Fhimah was acquitted and Mr. al-Megrahi was convicted in 2001 and sentenced to life in prison.

Scottish officials granted Mr. al-Megrahi a compassionate release in 2009 because he had cancer, a decision that angered the families of the victims and the United States government, including President Barack Obama. Mr. al-Megrahi died in 2012; his family posthumously appealed his conviction in Scotland. The request is pending.

Current and former American and Libyan officials said that Mr. Mas’ud was born in Tunisia in 1951 and at some point moved to Tripoli, Libya, and became a citizen. He worked for the Libyan intelligence service from 1973 to 2011, building bombs, and rose to the rank of colonel, according to court documents. After Colonel el-Qaddafi’s fall in 2011, Mr. Mas’ud was arrested and imprisoned in Misurata, Libya, before being moved to Al-Hadba prison in Tripoli.

Along with 38 other defendants, including one of Colonel el-Qaddafi’s sons and other former Libyan officials, Mr. Mas’ud stood trial on criminal charges related to the Qaddafi government’s efforts to quell the Libyan revolution. He was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years in prison.

The F.B.I. said it first received a copy of Mas’ud’s confession with the Libyan law enforcement officer in about 2017 and sought more information. The F.B.I. interviewed the Libyan law enforcement official this year and learned that he had taken the confession from Mr. Mas’ud in September 2012.

Court documents said that the official had questioned Mr. Mas’ud to determine whether he had “committed any crimes against Libya and the Libyan people during the 2011 revolution” in an attempt to keep Colonel el-Qaddafi in power.