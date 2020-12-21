U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials By

© . FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at AICC’s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing
WASHINGTON () – The United States has issued additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials believed to have engaged in human rights abuses, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.
“China’s authoritarian rulers impose draconian restrictions on the Chinese people’s freedoms of expression, religion or belief, association, and the right to peaceful assembly. The United States has been clear that perpetrators of human rights abuses like these are not welcome in our country,” Pompeo said.
