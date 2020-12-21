U.S. drivers cut miles in October 8.8% from year earlier: DOT By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Maryland

NEW YORK () – U.S. motorists drove 259 billion vehicle miles in October, down by 25 billion miles, or 8.8% from a year earlier, according to a monthly report from the Department of Transportation.

The drop was larger than the 8.6% year on year decline seen in September. In 2020, total miles driven have fallen as the coronavirus pandemic and related business and school shutdowns curbed demand for driving.

The metrics are an indicator of gasoline and diesel fuel consumption.

