Twitter Calls Tyler The Creator The WORST DRESSED Man In America!! (Pics)

Rapper Tyler, The Creator was spotted out yesterday getting a head start on his Christmas shopping at the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. While shopping he was dressed in designer threads including a stylish Gucci man-purse.

But despite all the high fashion he’s got on, Twitter didn’t like Tyler’s get up – one bit. In fact, they are calling him “the worst dressed man in America.”

Look:

Tyler is a rapper, musician, songwriter, producer, actor, and visual artist. He rose to prominence in the early 2010s as the co-founder and de facto leader of alternative hip hop group Odd Future and has performed on and produced songs for nearly every Odd Future release.

Steve Harvey Gets Marjorie An Early Christmas Present

Tyler has won a Grammy Award, a BRIT Award, and an MTV Video Music Award. He created the cover art for all of Odd Future’s releases and has also designed the group’s clothing and other merchandise. In 2011, Tyler started the clothing company, Golf Wang. In 2012, he began hosting an annual music festival named the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. He created his own streaming service app named Golf Media, which ran between 2015 and 2018 and contained original scripted series from Tyler and a live stream of each Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.