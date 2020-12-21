TV Ratings for Sunday, Dec. 20: Sunday Night Football, Sound of Music

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Brown and Giants averaged 12.9 million total viewers and a 3.4 demo rating, down 8 and 17 percent from last week‘s fast nationals to mark its smallest numbers since Oct. 26 and Oct. 19, respectively.

That said, it of course dominated Sunday in both measures.

Elsewhere:

ABC | The Sound of Music averaged 4 mil and a 0.6.

CBS | 60 Minutes was Sunday’s most-watched/top-rated non-sports program, with 10.2 million viewers and a 1.4 rating. The Garth and Trisha holiday special drew 5.2 mil/0.5, while A Home for the Holidays did 2.7 mil/0.2.

THE CW | The Outpost (330K/0.1) ticked up.

