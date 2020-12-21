Tones and I Returns to Busking on the Street

Instagram

The ‘Dance Monkey’ hitmaker is back on the street doing street performance in her home country of Australia to raise fund for small businesses impacted by pandemic.

Chart-topper Tones and I has taken to the streets as she returned to busking in Melbourne, Australia on Monday (21Dec20).

The “Dance Monkey” hitmaker, 26, took to Instagram to announce she would be performing some of her biggest hits at 11.30 am local time.

“I’m busking on Bourke Street 11:30 this morning,” penned the songwriter, real name Toni Watson, alongside a clip of herself outdoors wearing a red cap and matching shirt.

The singer’s surprise performance was the result of a partnership between the Victorian Government, Mushroom Group and the City of Melbourne in a bid to support shops, restaurants, cafes and bars recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans flocked to see Tones in person and soon shared her performance online – which came just months after she reminisced about her pre-fame life by sharing a throwback video to Instagram of herself performing on the streets.

“I miss busking and I miss Byron Bay,” she captioned the short clip, in which she showcased her impressive vocals.

The singer began busking in Byron Bay in September 2017, during which time she met talent manager Jackson Walkden-Brown. She eventually made it big with her second single, “Dance Monkey”, which was released in May 2019 and topped the charts in 30 countries.

“Dance Monkey” has also become the most-searched song of all time on Shazam, a music service that enables users to identify unfamiliar songs.