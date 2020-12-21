TikTok rolls out its first personalized ‘Year on TikTok’ recap feature

TikTok has launched a personalized “Year on TikTok” recap feature that highlights users’ habits on the app over the 12 months.
“From most-played tracks to favourite creative effects, Year on TikTok lets you revisit some of your defining TikTok memories in true TikTok style,” TikTok outlined in a blog post.
Each personalized video highlights TikTok favourites that users enjoyed over the year. It also includes ‘vibes’ based on the type of content that you loved the most. This could include ‘so funny,’ ‘hopeless romantic’ and ‘all about family.’
The recap reflects your stats as of December 5th and will show you what day you downloaded the app, if you did so in 2020. It’ll also show you how many times you shared a video. For instance, my recap outlines that I shared 105 videos this year.
It also shows you how many times you left comments on videos. The recap also includes stats about the types of effects and sounds you interacted with and liked the most.
You can view your Year on TikTok recap by tapping the icon on your For You feed on the banner on the discover page. It’s worth noting that you’ll need the latest version of the app to access the feature.
This is the first time that TikTok has launched a yearly recap. It’s clear that the platform has taken a similar approach to Spotify’s annual Unwrapped playlists, which have become quite popular on social media. TikTok has made its recap video shareable and you can earn a special badge if you share your highlights.
Source: TikTok