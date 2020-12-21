TikTok launches its first personalized annual recap feature, "Year on TikTok,quot;, which highlights what sort of videos were watched the most, favorite tracks, more (Sarah Perez/)

Sarah Perez / :
TikTok launches its first personalized annual recap feature, “Year on TikTok,rdquo;, which highlights what sort of videos were watched the most, favorite tracks, more — Spotify users have Wrapped and Instagram users have their Top 9. And now TikTok users will have their own year-in-review feature, too.
