TikTok launches its first personalized annual recap feature, "Year on TikTok,quot;, which highlights what sort of videos were watched the most, favorite tracks, more (Sarah Perez/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
3


Sarah Perez / :

TikTok launches its first personalized annual recap feature, “Year on TikTok,rdquo;, which highlights what sort of videos were watched the most, favorite tracks, more  —  Spotify users have Wrapped and Instagram users have their Top 9.  And now TikTok users will have their own year-in-review feature, too.

