The untold truth of the Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four writer Mark Waid has always prided himself on finding the unique “hook” for any comic he works on, and he saw the Fantastic Four less as traditional superheroes and more as, in his words, “adventurers, explorers, and imaginauts.” This meant sending them to the farthest limits of his imagination, and that included what Shakespeare called “the undiscovered country.”

A battle with Dr. Doom sends the Fantastic Four to hell, and when Doom escapes the prison Reed had built for him in the aftermath and kills Ben, Reed locks himself in his lab for days trying to find a solution. Eventually, he realizes that Doom himself had built a machine to reach heaven when they were in college together, before it malfunctioned, giving Doom the facial scars that pushed him towards supervillainy.

The Fantastic Four find heaven is as full of danger and adventures as any of the other exotic locales they’ve traveled to. God Himself invites them up for a visit and appears to them not as an awe-inspiring cosmic being, but as a little old man at a desk who looks an awful lot like Jack Kirby. (“Reed?” Sue asks, “Why am I taller than the Almighty?”)