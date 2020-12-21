The untold truth of Liam Neeson

As a young boxer, Liam Neeson looked up to Muhammad Ali. His father was also a big fan of Ali, and the two bonded over their shared admiration.

Upon Ali’s passing in 2016, Neeson shared stories about the two times that he’d had the privilege of meeting him. “He was my hero from when I was a young amateur boxer, and schoolboy, back in Ireland,” Neeson said in an interview with Irish Central. “I got to meet him before he had his last fight in 1981,” he continued. “Not knowing what to say and with my knees shaking, I said ‘Muhammad, I love you.’ He gave me a hug and then signed an autograph for my father… He was a giant of humanity.”

Later in Ali’s life, Neeson briefly met with him again. At this point, Ali had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and his condition had progressed to the point where he was no longer able to speak. Once again, Neeson told him that he loved him.