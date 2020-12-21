The raunchy Pauly Shore comedy killing it on Netflix

Guest House has earned the ire critics everywhere, which should come as a surprise to exactly no one — least of all, Pauly Shore. Throughout his career, Shore has often been panned by movie reviewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, his starring film roles barely ever get above a 20% rating from critics.

In his review for Guest House, Josh Bell of Crooked Marquee wrote that the movie is “full of sexist, homophobic jokes,” and Brian Orndorf of Blu-ray.com wrote that Shore “displays little participatory interest in this mess.”

But fans of Shore never seemed to pay attention to his critics — or any critics for that matter. Shore doesn’t seem to care much about them, either. The film is currently raking in a respectable audience score of 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, and since Shore said he was aiming for an audience ready to “just forget about everything and just have a good time,” it appears that he’s hit his target.