The painting that saved Bill Murray’s life

When asked about a time when art made a difference in his life, Bill Murray revealed a story about when he first started acting on stage in Chicago. As he recalled, he wasn’t very good, and there was one night in particular where he really bombed. As a result, he just started walking through the city, and as he put it, “I realized I had walked the wrong direction. Not just the wrong direction in terms of where I lived but wrong direction in terms of a desire to stay alive.”

According to the story, Murray decided to go to a park where he could float in a lake for a while, and that’s when he realized he wasn’t too far off from the Art Institute of Chicago. “I walked in, and there’s a painting there. And I don’t even know who painted it… I think it’s called The Song of the Lark. And it’s a woman working in a field, and there’s a sunrise behind her. And I’ve always loved this painting, and I saw it that day, and I just thought, ‘Well, look, there’s a girl who doesn’t have a whole lot of prospects, but the sun’s coming up anyway.'”

The painting in question, 1884’s The Song of the Lark by Jules Adolphe Breton, is on display at the Art Institute of Chicago to this day.

It’s a powerful story and an important reminder that everyone struggles with depression. As the world learned after the passing of Robin Williams, even the funniest people sometimes have trouble keeping it together. Thankfully, Bill Murray found a way to keep going, and we’re glad he’s continued to bless us with endless moments of laughter.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text “HOME” to 741741 for help. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1 or seek care from a local mental health provider or hospital.