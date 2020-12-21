The Office character endings ranked worst to best

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is the heart of The Office. Sure, he is often cringeworthy, like when he takes on the persona of Prison Mike, outs Oscar, and fails Scott’s Tots. But his heart is as big as the list of his uncomfortable moments Is long.

All Michael wants is to marry and start a family. He ruins an early relationship with this eagerness, when he proposes during a Diwali celebration. Then he gets together with Jan, which leads to the world’s most uncomfortable dinner party. Finally, Michael meets Holly Flax. Besides Pam and Jim, no two people are more perfect for each other than Michael and Holly. In true Office fashion, it takes multiple seasons for these obvious soulmates to get together.

The pair move to Colorado not long after Michael proposes. Thankfully, Michael comes back for Dwight’s wedding. We learn that he and Holly have four children, and he is a proud, proud father — so much so, he’s had to get a second phone for all his pictures. While talking to the camera as his former employees celebrate, he says, “I feel like all my kids grew up and then they married each other. It’s every parent’s dream!” Honestly, it’s a dream to see him so happy, no matter how awkwardly he phrases it.