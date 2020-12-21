The ‘Most touchdowns in a season’ quiz

We may still be a few weeks away from the NFL playoffs, but we’re right in the heart of the fantasy football postseason. Congratulations to those owners whose squads are still alive and in contention. Many of the fantasy teams left likely have either Tyreek Hill or Dalvin Cook on their rosters, as those two have led the league in touchdowns for most of the year. Both found the end zone again on Sunday, giving Hill 17 for the season, with Cook now just one behind him. With most fantasy championships taking place next weekend, owners are hoping that both Hill and Cook each have another score or two left in them.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. For as phenomenal of a season as Hill is having, he would still need 11 touchdowns over the last two weeks to break the Chiefs single-season franchise record. So with that in mind, how many of the players with the most touchdowns in a season for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!