The Marvel role Scott Adkins wants to play

The role Adkins would love to play in the MCU is that of troubled vigilante antihero Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher. Adkins first discovered The Punisher as a child growing up in England. “I think I would do a great version of The Punisher. I think that would suit me down to the ground,” he says. “It’s a character that’s been played quite a few times now, of course.”

He’s certainly not wrong. Dolph Lundgren played Frank Castle in 1989’s The Punisher, which confusingly took the character out of his signature skull costume. Thomas Jane took on the role for a 2004 reboot, which confusingly took the character out of his familiar New York environment and placed him in Florida, for some reason, though it did somewhat faithfully adapt parts of the iconic comic stories The Punisher: Year One and Welcome Back, Frank. After a few years of trying to get a sequel off the ground, Jane eventually threw in the towel and moved on. Ray Stevenson was next up to bat in 2008’s ultra-violent The Punisher: War Zone, which failed to make much of an impression upon release (but has developed a cult following in the years since).

Jane returned for the short film Dirty Laundry which, while not officially sanctioned by Marvel, received a warm reception at San Diego Comic Con in 2012. But it wasn’t until the rights to the character and his supporting cast returned to Marvel that Frank Castle really got his due, courtesy of The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal, who played The Punisher in Season 2 of Netflix’s Daredevil and two seasons of a subsequent spinoff series.

“Jon Bernthal has done a fantastic job,” Adkins conceded. (In fact, Jane even expressed an interest in directing Bernthal in the role during a December 2020 interview.) “But that was always [a character] where I thought, ‘You know, I could see myself playing that,’ with the look, but also the intensity of the character and the brutality.”

To be fair, Frank Castle isn’t the only Marvel character who’s been passed down among various actors. Stevenson followed War Zone with a supporting role in the Thor films as Volstagg of the Warriors Three. Chris Evans was the Human Torch in two Fantastic Four movies for Fox before the creation of the MCU. Meanwhile, Gemma Chan will soon appear in Eternals as Sersi after playing Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel.

Even if it isn’t The Punisher, Adkins love to have another crack at the MCU in some form.

“Spider-Man was always my guy growing up,” he adds. “I loved those comic books as a kid, grew up on those comic books. My grandmother would buy me these comic books. Every weekend we would go to her house and there’d always be a new Marvel comic, mostly Spider-Man, but sometimes we’d have Thor, The Hulk, The Punisher, or Daredevil. I grew up on that stuff. Loved it.”

Adkins can be seen in the action-comedy The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, available via video-on-demand now.