The Little Mermaid Live-Action Film: Meet The Cast

From “Under the Sea” to a screen near you!
With so many projects headed our way and all the excitement surrounding them, you might’ve missed one of their biggest announcements: The Little Mermaid live-action film has been fully cast!
Here’s a look at the original animated characters and the actors who will play them:
Halle Bailey as Ariel
Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric
Melissa McCarthy as Ursula
Daveed Diggs as Sebastian
Jacob Tremblay as Flounder
Awkwafina as Scuttle
Javier Bardem as King Triton
I don’t know about you, but this cast looks incredible!
And as a cherry on top of this theatrical cake, the soundtrack will feature new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, as well as songs from the animated original.
There isn’t an official release date just yet, but the Rob Marshall–directed film is supposed to start shooting in January 2021.
