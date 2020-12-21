The Little Mermaid Live-Action Film: Meet The Cast

Bradley Lamb
From “Under the Sea” to a screen near you!

With so many projects headed our way and all the excitement surrounding them, you might’ve missed one of their biggest announcements: The Little Mermaid live-action film has been fully cast!

Here’s a look at the original animated characters and the actors who will play them:

Halle Bailey as Ariel


Disney, Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Halle Bailey is widely known for making up one-half of the music duo Chloe & Halle, which she formed with her older sister Chloe Bailey. The Grammy-nominated group was personally discovered by Beyoncé. She also stars on the hit Freeform series Grown-ish, a spinoff of ABC’s Black-ish.

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric


Disney, David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images

Jonah is an English-American actor who starred in films like The Last Photograph and A Dog’s Way Home. He also currently stars in BBC’s World on Fire.

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula


Disney, Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Diane von Furstenberg

Melissa has been a fan favorite ever since she graced our screens as Sookie on Gilmore Girls. The Primetime Emmy Award winner is the current host of Little Big Shots. She is also preparing to star in the TV adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers.

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian


Disney, Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

Daveed has made a name for himself, not just on the big and small screen, but also on stage. His portrayal of Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton still lives rent-free in our minds. He’s also featured in Pixar’s latest animated film, Soul.

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder


Disney, Leon Bennett / WireImage / Getty Images

Jacob had audiences in awe when he starred as Jack Newsome in the film adaptation of Room. He went on to star in projects like Wonder, Good Boys, and Justin Bieber’s “Lonely” music video.

Awkwafina as Scuttle


Disney / Michael Tran / Getty Images

Awkwafina is another rapper-turned-actor success story. Some of her most notable projects include Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, and Jumanji: The Next Level. The Golden Globe winner also stars in Awkwafina is Nora from Queens on HBO Max and Comedy Central.

Javier Bardem as King Triton


Disney, Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Javier has no problem commanding attention on screen, so it’s no wonder Disney chose him to play King Triton. The Oscar winner has starred in many notable projects, like No Country for Old Men, Biutiful, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Mother! He’s also expected to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Dune.

I don’t know about you, but this cast looks incredible!

And as a cherry on top of this theatrical cake, the soundtrack will feature new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, as well as songs from the animated original.


Jerod Harris / Getty Images

There isn’t an official release date just yet, but the Rob Marshall–directed film is supposed to start shooting in January 2021.

