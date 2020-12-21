The immediate and compelling need for an amnesty program By Cointelegraph

Tax justice for crypto users: The immediate and compelling need for an amnesty program



The United States Internal Revenue Service is blinded by its desire to defeat cryptocurrency. It rushes to enforcement without first thinking how best to get there. It has spent millions of taxpayer dollars training its personnel and procuring private contractors to uncover noncompliance by crypto users. The IRS is arming its people to aggressively enforce the tax laws applicable to cryptocurrency. All the while, it ignores “established” frameworks to help achieve tax compliance and collection on crypto transactions.

Crypto tax amnesty is the easiest and fairest way to get from point A to point B, yet the IRS prefers unfair and aggressive tactics that disproportionately affect one population of taxpayers — the young.

Jason Morton practices law in North Carolina and Virginia and is a partner at Webb & Morton, PLLC. He is also a Judge Advocate in the Army National Guard. He focuses on tax defense and tax litigation (foreign and domestic), estate planning, business law, asset protection and the taxation of cryptocurrency. He studied blockchain at the University of California-Berkeley and studied law at the University of Dayton and George Washington University.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph