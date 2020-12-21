‘The Holiday’ Stars Cameron Diaz and Jude Law Gave Sophie and Olivia Actors a Sweet Gift To Commemorate the Film

The Holiday is one of the many Christmas movies that gets air time during the holiday season. The 2006 romantic comedy follows Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet) as they swap houses for two weeks.

Even though their love stories with Graham (Jude Law) and Miles (Jack Black) are at the center of the film, Law’s fictional daughters Sophie (Miffy Englefield) and Olivia (Emma Pritchard) steal practically every scene they’re in. And to commemorate the film, Law and Diaz gifted their young co-stars with a thoughtful gift.

Sophie and Olivia actors got to know ‘The Holiday’ cast filming last scene

As Englefield told Vulture, The Holiday was filmed in reverse. So the first scene they shot was actually the movie’s last when Graham, Iris, Miles, and Amanda had a New Year’s Eve party. They all danced around the living room with Sophie and Olivia. And as Englefield said, it happened to be a great way to get to know her co-stars.

“It was a really, really nice starting point for us to be able to get to know each other,” she said. “It was such a nice first day because we were all dressed up. We’re all raring to go and doing this little party, and we had these canapes, and music playing. It was the loveliest first day I’ve ever had on set.”

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz gave their co-stars personalized jackets

When filming on the Nancy Meyers movie came to an end, Englefield and Pritchard left with something to remember the experience. Courtesy of Law and Diaz, the six-year-old actors each received a personalized denim jacket.

“Jude and Cameron made the ridiculous, lovely effort of getting me an Emma personalized denim jackets made with inscriptions of our names and ‘The Holiday’ and ‘Hollywood 2006,’ and they came over personally and they gave it to us,” Englefield said before adding that she still has her jacket.

She continued, saying it meant a lot to her.

“That has always really stuck with me, because these busy, important people have that little thought of, ‘I want something to stick with these young girls about this thing that they did,’” she said before adding, “It’s just the most thoughtful thing in the world. It really shows what kind of people they are off-camera.”

‘The Holiday’ cast became close on set

Adding to the family feel on-screen is what happened off-camera between the actors. Englefield recalled her on-screen dad, Law, hanging out with her and Pritchard on set.

“Jude used to pop his head round the door when we were doing our schooling and things like that,” Englefield said. “He used to sit and chat with my dad.”

“We did act like a family a little bit, and I think that shows in our relationship on screen. We were all so close and that wasn’t just for when the cameras were rolling. We were always just chatting, making jokes, and having a really good time,” she added.

Not only did they hang out on set but the young actors were able to get to know their co-stars because they did the typical movie things together.

“We used to see every side of Cameron, every side of Kate, every side of everyone, because there was no separation really between any of us. It wasn’t, you know, These are the adults, and this is where they sit,” Englefield said.

They called Diaz “Cammie” and during their 5 a.m. hair and makeup sessions they’d ask her all sorts of questions.

