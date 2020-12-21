The hidden Shane detail in The Flight Attendant

If fans are interested in re-watching the series to see if they can find the clues, Yockey gave a few examples to help them get a head start. Scenes like Shane’s back and forth with the FBI and in Rome when he questions Megan about her friend all pointed to the eventual reveal about his true identity. “In the first F.B.I. interview, he spontaneously starts speaking Russian and then asks the F.B.I. all these questions, instead of answering their questions,” he told the NYT. “In Rome, he grills Megan about her friend. It seems catty in the moment, but he’s actually doing his job.”

Yockey revealed that the FBI sequence saw Shane “just peppering them with questions the entire time because he doesn’t want to have to lie to them,” but there’s another line that has a particularly different punch when you watch it the second time around.

“In episode three, when Cassie and Shane have their big fight leaving the memorial service, she says, ‘please don’t tell anyone that I brought you here, it’s crazy, and I know that it’s crazy.’ He looks at her and says, ‘I’m really good at keeping secrets,” he told Thrillist.

Yockey also shared while speaking to Thrillest that one version of episode seven gave the audience an even bigger clue about Shane’s true identity, but ultimately, he opted to keep that card close to his chest. So what happens to Shane (and Cassie) going forward? The Flight Attendant showrunner is staying tight-lipped about his plans but told the outlet that fans should expect Cuoco’s character to run into “old friends.”

“I think it would probably be a new adventure for Cassie, but we would see old friends,” he said. “I don’t know how exactly they would be involved. That feels right.”

With The Flight Attendant recently renewed, it looks like fans will get to see if — and how — Shane and Cassie cross paths again.