‘The Grinch’ Disappears From Netflix, and Viewers’ Hearts Shrink Two Sizes

The time of year has finally arrived when it is time to snuggle up under a warm blanket, relax with a cup of steaming hot chocolate, and watch our favorite Christmas movies. There was a time when movie fanatics would simply grab a DVD of whichever film they wanted to see and watch it without even thinking twice. Times have changed, and almost everyone relies on streaming services for their favorite viewing content.

The Grinch has been a holiday classic for the past couple of years, and 2020 is no exception. Chances are, there are fans who have been waiting for months to enjoy the animated film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the Grinch on his adventures to destroy the Christmas throughout Whoville, but they have recently gotten quite a shocking disappointment. It looks like The Grinch has disappeared from Netflix this year, and viewers certainly have a lot to say.

What is ‘The Grinch’ all about?

While millions of people have seen the movie numerous times, there may be a select few who have not yet gotten the chance to watch it. So, what, exactly, is the premise of the whole film?

The popular, computer-animated movie has an impressive voice cast, including Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, Pharrell Williams, and more. In the film, the “Whos” are overjoyed about the upcoming Christmas season, but naturally, the Grinch does not share in their excitement.

He, along with his dog Max, set out to ruin the holiday, so, according to IMDB, they head to Whoville one morning to pick up some needed supplies. After leaving his home in a cave on top of Mount Crumpit, the Grinch runs into several of the Whos who are all have different holiday views, such as a single mother with three small children.

Much to his dismay, the mayor of Whoville wants Christmas to be an even bigger celebration this year than it is usually, and the Grinch is put off by the decorations and festivities, even going so far as to try to kick down the town’s Christmas Tree. No one knows why he is so mean and grumpy, but we soon find out it is because his heart is two sizes too small.

‘The Grinch’ has recently disappeared from Netflix

Ok but @netflix is really the grinch who stole Christmas for removing The Grinch Movie in DECEMBER — Marina (@oxminaox) December 4, 2020

Those hoping to stream The Grinch on Netflix this year are pretty sad after finding out that the entertaining holiday flick has recently disappeared. Why did this happen? According to Good Housekeeping, it is something that is quite out of viewers’ control — the movie was pulled from the streaming service because their deals with production companies Universal Pictures and Illumination have expired.

Fans are disappointed, to say the least, with some taking to Reddit to express their frustration. One user says that “Our kids are pissed and I’m pissed for them!”, while another laments that “You’d think they’d negotiate for the whole holiday season but I guess not.”

Fans are upset that Netflix has recently raised their subscription prices

The removal of The Grinch isn’t the only reason why fans’ hearts have shrunk two sizes in regard to Netflix. In addition to everyone’s dismay about the movie, many are also miffed that Netflix recently raised its subscription prices — especially at a time of year when that extra money could be better spent on holiday costs.

According to The Wall Street Journal, it is the first time since 2019 that this has happened, and while the basic plan remains the same, the standard streaming plan and the premium plan costs will increase.

Needless to say, this isn’t what subscribers of the streaming giant want to hear, and pretty much everyone can agree that hearing the news about the removal of The Grinch and the price increase brought three words to mind “Stink, Stank, Stunk”.