The finale that crashed Disney+

Numerous tweets posted around midnight on December 18 reveal that fans had trouble accessing the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian right when it came out. It appears that all the traffic directed toward Disney+ at that time was more than the streaming service could handle, based on the error messages people received.

Twitter user @mrmedina wrote, “Did we crash @disneyplus?”, alongside a screenshot of an error message reading, “We’re currently experiencing slow internet connection speeds. Please check to see that you are still connected to the internet, and try again (Error Code 76).”

That fan was far from the only one having issues. On Twitter, user @Real_Mike_Meade posted a few minutes after the episode hit the streaming platform, “Disney + is giving me an error code on the newest episode of The Mandalorian and lemme tell you I’m FURIOUS. I’ve been watching this s*** at midnight for the past SEVEN weeks and if this is the week I don’t do that I will throw hands with Mickey Mouse himself.”

It appears as though the issue resolved itself fairly quickly, with many people being able to watch the finale after about five minutes or so of waiting. Still, it led to a stressful period of time for dedicated fans — like Twitterer @mike_smigielski, who joked about the incident, “ERROR CODE 76… more like ORDER 66.”

The important thing is that people were able to watch the thrilling conclusion of The Mandalorian season 2 without too much of a delay. With numerous other Star Wars shows coming to the platform in the near future, hopefully Disney+ is ready for millions more users logging onto the service simultaneously going forward.