The fighting game that features a Daytona USA crossover

Fighters Megamix’s roster features several hidden characters.

The method towards unlocking them meant players had to complete the game’s single-player mode courses. Fighters Megamix’s more cartoonish characters were lifted from Sonic the Fighters, such as Bark the Polar Bear and Bean the Dynamite. Some of the game’s other surprising guests included Janet Marshall from Virtua Cop 2, the super deformed versions of Akira & Sarah from Virtua Fighter Kids, and the main protagonist from Rent-A-Hero.

The most shocking guest character of them all from Fighter’s Megamix has to be the famous red Hornet car from Daytona USA. The automobile is capable of fending off its foes by using its front and back wheels to land basic punches and kicks, and its battle cries are practically the same sound effects used for the vehicle’s engine in the racer it originated from. The Hornet even comes with its own stage in the form of the Three-Seven Speedway track from Daytona USA.

The sight of a car standing upright to KO an enormous bear with a hat on its head is far from unusual for Fighters Megamix fans.