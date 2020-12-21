The big plot change in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant

At the end of HBO Max’s adaptation, Cassie finally finds the man who killed Alex — her other lover, Buckley (Colin Woodell), who turns out to be an assassin and spy — and decides to turn her life around, quit drinking, and even is offered the chance to work with the FBI. While the book has a similar ending, with Cassie working for the U.S. government, but with one big change: she discovers she’s pregnant with Alex’s baby.

In the book, this is the push Cassie needs to stop drinking, and she devotes her life to raising her and Alex’s daughter. However, according to a New York Times interview with Cuoco and showrunner Steve Yockey, the pregnancy plot point was soundly rejected.

“I can safely say we don’t go there. That was a bit too far,” Cuoco told The Times. Yockey agreed, saying, “Kaley has the veto power to stop us from ever doing that. “And it would feel a little deus ex machina if the reason Cassie makes massive strides to clean up her life were for a child, instead of for herself. It was important to me that she go on this journey to better understand her own history. We basically watched Cassie learn to love herself, so her emotional arc feels complete.

The interview came before news of a second season, but at the time, Yockey said, “If we did have a second season, it probably would be a whole new adventure, like a new Hitchcock movie for Cassie to stumble into” — giving audiences an idea of what to expect from The Flight Attendant going forward.

The entire first season of The Flight Attendant is available on HBO Max now.