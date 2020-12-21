‘The Bachelorette’ Hints Brendan Morais and Tayshia Adams Will Have a Challenging Discussion in the Finale

The Bachelorette Season 16 fans have been rooting for Brendan Morais and Tayshia Adams to get together ever since their first one-on-one date. The couple truly connected on a deeper level, and Adams even admitted she could see herself married to her contestant.

Now, Brendan has made it through to Adams’ top three men. But with Fantasy Suites and a potential proposal on the line, everyone is wondering what happens to the frontrunner. Then recently, The Bachelorette social media channels suggested some drama could rise in the finale.

What happened to Brendan Morais and Tayshia Adams before ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 finale?

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Reality Steve’s Latest Spoilers Spark New Theories About Who Tayshia Adams Ends Up With

Throughout The Bachelorette Season 16, fans were shown bits of Adams’ romance with Brendan. As mentioned, Adams chose Brendan as her first one-on-one date, and they hit it off right away. The reality stars opened up about their previous divorces. Then in an interview with producers, Adams revealed what the conversation meant to her.

“It was really therapeutic to heart him saying all the words that my heart has felt the past two years,” Adams said. “I felt like I wasn’t alone. We just kind of bonded on a different level.”

Adams also revealed that she could see herself marrying Brendan. However, as time went on, Brendan expressed a bit of concern. He wanted his next proposal to be his last. That said, he admitted his feelings for the bachelorette was growing stronger. Then after Hometowns, Brendan revealed his doubts disappeared after Adams met his family. The lead also shared how deep her feelings were toward Brendan.

“I definitely see myself falling in love with him,” Adams said. “I truly feel like Brendan could be my husband, and I can truly see him standing next to me after all of this.”

‘The Bachelorette’ teases the Fantasy Suite date between Tayshia Adams and Brendan Morais

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams Explains Her Early Connection With Brendan Morais

Ahead of The Bachelorette Season 16 finale on Dec. 21, ABC dropped a teaser featuring Brendan and Adams on Instagram and Twitter. The clip highlighted the couple’s Fantasy Suite date, which started off on a hopeful note.

“Going into tonight, I’m hopeful,” Adams said in the teaser. “Brendan has been on my heart and in my mind since the very first day. But I just don’t know where he’s at. I’m hoping tonight we can really see if we have something to grow on.”

Then at the dinner portion of their date, Adams told Brendan, “It’s been quite a journey. But you were my first one-on-one. And I’m not going to lie, I was like, ‘I can totally see myself marrying you at the end of this.’”

At first, Brendan seemed to reciprocate Adams’ feelings. He even said he could see the bachelorette as the mother of his children. “I completely agree with you as far as the moment you stepped in front of me and I laid eyes on you,” he said. “It brought me to a place where I’m like, ‘Yeah. This woman could be someone that I could envision as the mother of my children.’”

But in the end, The Bachelorette finale clip suggested Brendan’s doubts may resurface. “Not going to lie, this has been challenging the past couple of days and past few weeks for me,” Brendan said before letting out a deep sigh.

[Spoiler alert: What happens to Brendan Morais and Tayshia Adams in The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 12.]

Are Brendan Morais and Tayshia Adams still together after ‘The Bachelorette’?

Tayshia Adams and Brendan Morais on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘BIP’: Chris Harrison Teases 2 ‘Bachelorette’ Cast Members for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

At this point, Bachelor Nation fans will just have to wait and see how Brendan and Adams’ Fantasy Suite date goes on The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 12. For all we know, it could be a fakeout. But according to ABC’s synopsis, it seems one early frontrunner will suddenly become “anxious” in the season finale. So it seems likely Brendan’s comment in the teaser will be something of significance.

“One man, whom she saw a future with from the start, is suddenly anxious and reveals why to Tayshia,” the press release reads. “How will that affect their special night?”

Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation spoiler king, Reality Steve, recently shared new details about The Bachelorette Season 16 finale on Dec. 21. According to the blogger, Brendan’s day date involves trying on rings with Neil Lane, which will make Adams’ contestant feel “uneasy” about the potential proposal. Then by the evening portion, Brendan will eliminate himself.

“Brendan has the last overnight,” Reality Steve wrote. “During the day portion, they try on rings with Neil Lane and just look at an assortment of diamonds. This was clearly done to drive into Brendan’s head and make him uneasy about possibly proposing in a few days.”

The blogger continued, “At night, Brendan eliminates himself. He said he thought he was ready for an engagement, but realizes he’s still broken from his divorce. He leaves.”

Of course, The Bachelorette fans will just have to watch Brendan’s storyline unfold in the finale. But regardless of what happens, we just hope everyone leaves the show in one piece. So stay tuned.

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!