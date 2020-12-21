Tesla Inc debts on S,P 500 index today — and the stock is sliding

Article content

Tesla Inc. shares fell 6.3 per cent in premarket trading on Monday as the electric vehicle maker marks its trading debut on the S,amp;P 500 Index.

Futures contracts on the S,amp;P 500 plunged 2.5 per cent, following European stocks lower after several major countries moved to suspend travel from the U.K. amid concerns about a new strain of

COVID-19.

Tesla has catapulted 731 per cent this year in anticipation of the historic inclusion, making it the biggest company ever to be added to the benchmark. The EV pioneer will also be joining the S,amp;P 100, replacing oil and gas firm Occidental Petroleum Corp., which fell 12 per cent premarket.

Traders who spent most of the year pushing up shares of Tesla in anticipation of surging demand from index funds saw its climax Friday, as frantic purchases by passive managers drove the shares up almost 5 per cent as exchanges closed. At the end of the day, Tesla shares closed at an all-time high. More than US$150 billion worth of Tesla shares traded on Friday, ahead of the index inclusion.