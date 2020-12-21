Tennessee out of Liberty Bowl due to COVID-19

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt and multiple players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive tests returned Monday morning after Tennessee had already accepted the bowl invitation.

The combination of positive tests and contract tracing doesn’t leave the Volunteers with enough players or coaches to participate in the game.

ESPN reports that Army could replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl. However, Army also could play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

Tennessee lost 34-13 to Texas A,amp;M on Saturday and ended the regular season with a 3-7 record. The team’s only wins came against South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt. This is the first time since 1924 that the Vols finished with just three wins on the season.