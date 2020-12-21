Tennessee out of Liberty Bowl due to COVID-19

The Tennessee Volunteers will be unable to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against West Virginia on Dec. 31 due to COVID-19 issues.
Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt and multiple players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive tests returned Monday morning after Tennessee had already accepted the bowl invitation.
The combination of positive tests and contract tracing doesn’t leave the Volunteers with enough players or coaches to participate in the game.
ESPN reports that Army could replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl. However, Army also could play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
Tennessee lost 34-13 to Texas A,amp;M on Saturday and ended the regular season with a 3-7 record. The team’s only wins came against South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt. This is the first time since 1924 that the Vols finished with just three wins on the season.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90