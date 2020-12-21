Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Songs, Ranked And Discussed

So, naturally, we had to dissect and rank the songs. Who is this “we?”

Kayla Harrington: Hello, all! My name is Kayla and I’ve been a Swiftie since the simple days of “Love Story.” I love every T-Swift album and I’m so excited to share my thoughts on Evermore with you! Before we begin please note I don’t think any of these songs are “bad,” I simply hold some songs in a higher regard than others. I consider the album as a whole a stunning work of art.

Hope Lasater: Taylor Swift’s music makes me cry tears of every emotion, and Evermore is next-level. I cannot wait to talk about it. Life was a willow and it bent right to this album’s wind.

Hannah Marder: According to Spotify, I was in the top 0.5% of Taylor Swift listeners this year, so I’m not here to play around.