Taylor Swift Nabs Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With Suprise Set ‘Evermore’

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi’s ‘Man on the Moon III: The Chosen’ arrives at No. 2 on this week’s chart with 144,000 equivalent album units earned, marking the rapper’s fifth top 10 album.

Taylor Swift‘s “Evenmore” debuts atop the Billboard 200 this week. Her surprise album leads the Top 10 after earning 329,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 17, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It marks Taylor’s eighth No. 1 album on the chart and her second of 2020 following “Folklore”.

Of the sum, SEA units comprise nearly 167,000 which equals to 220.49 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Meanwhile, 154,500 are in the form of album sales with TEA units comprising a little under 8,000. The album is also named as the fifth-largest week of the year for any album and the second-largest streaming week of 2020 for a non-R&B/hip-hop.

Back to this week’s chart, Kid Cudi‘s “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen” arrives at No. 2 with 144,000 equivalent album units earned, marking his fifth top 10 album. Meanwhile, Taylor’s “Folklore” soars high from No. 11 to No. 3 with 133,000 equivalent album units, thanks to sale pricing and promotion in her official webstore of the “Folklore” vinyl LP and a signed CD edition of the album.

Following it up at No. 4 is Michael Buble‘s “Christmas”. The album stays steady at the position after earning 58,000 equivalent album units. This week’s chart also sees Jack Harlow‘s debut studio album “Thats What They All Say” bowing at No. 5 with 51,000 equivalent album units, 48,000 of which are in SEA units.

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood‘s “My Gift” falls from No. 5 to No. 6 with 47,000 equivalent album units. Also descending this week are Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” and Nat King Cole‘s “The Christmas Song”. Pop Smoke’s posthumous album dips one spot from No. 6 to No. 7 with 46,000 units, while Nat King Cole’s Christmas album drops from No. 7 to No. 8 with 45,000 units.

Bad Bunny‘s former No. 1 album “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo” significantly falls from No. 2 to No. 9 this week after earning a little over 44,000 units. Closing out the Top 10 is Mariah Carey‘s “Merry Christmas” which is stationery at the No. 10 with 44,000 units.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

“Evermore” – Taylor Swift (329,000 units) “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen ” – Kid Cudi (144,000 units) “Folklore” – Taylor Swift (133,000 units) “Christmas” – Michael Buble (58,000 units) “Thats What They All Say” – Jack Harlow (51,000 units) “My Gift” – Carrie Underwood (47,000 units) “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” – Pop Smoke (46,000 units) “The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole) (45,000 units) “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo” – Bad Bunny (a little over 44,000 units) “Merry Christmas” – Mariah Carey (44,000 units)