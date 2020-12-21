Taylor Swift Evermore Sold More Than One Million Copies

According to Swift’s label Republic, evermore has sold over one million copies worldwide in less than seven days after its release. Wow.
An impressive feat on its own, and even more so when you consider that folklore, her first album of 2020 that was released over the summer, did the same numbers in just as much time.
But, wait, there’s more. evermore marks Swift’s eighth album to sell over one million copies within a week’s time. What a run!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!