Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Tis the Damn Season’ Instagram Filter

Instagram

The ‘Evermore’ singer gets into the holiday spirit as she is reportedly gearing up for the release of her next single while celebrating the festive season with a new special filter.

–

Taylor Swift has unveiled an Instagram filter for her rumoured next single ” ‘Tis the Damn Season”.

The track is taken from the star’s ninth studio album “Evermore”, which earned the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, following its surprise release on 11 December (20).

Taking to the social media site, the star shared a video on her Instagram Story, explaining how the new feature works.

“First things first, we have this very cute filter that puts a tag on you and makes it snow around you,” said the singer-songwriter, 31. “All of which are all very important factors of the damn season for the ‘Tis The Damn Season filter.’ ”

The holiday-themed Instagram filter features a “snow-like” effect, which – over videos and pictures – features a gift tag with the song’s title written on it.

Modelling the filter, “ME!” star Taylor wore a red button-up sweater and wore her curly blonde tresses down. She showcased her signature make-up look with winged eyeliner.

Swift went on to share her excitement about the deluxe edition of “Evermore”, which features two “bonus tracks” – “Right Where You Left Me” and “It’s Time to Go”.

“Second, we have Evermore deluxe CDs arriving in stores. Target and Amazon are the best places to get them right now, but there will be other stores soon,” she explained, with the hitmaker adding she “cannot wait” for her fans to hear the tracks.