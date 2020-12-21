Tata Sky Classroom Service: Tata Sky Classroom service is now available for free to all – Latest News

Tata Sky has announced that it is now providing free unrestricted access to educational content on TV through the Tata Sky Classroom service. This service is powered by Tata ClassEdge and gives access to over 700 animated concept learning videos for Maths and Science available ad free in both Hindi and English. The Tata Sky Classroom is available on channel 653.

The service is targeted towards improving the digital learning scenario in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities and claims to enable students to strengthen their core understanding of the fundamentals of Science and Maths via animated concept learning videos.

It offers curriculum-based content for students from class 5th to 8th in Maths and Science. Apart from video lessons, students can also avail of fun curriculum-based games, full length practice tests and sample papers with answers to help reinforce their learning from the videos.

“Online education in India is currently beset by several challenges, prime amongst them being the lack of adequate infrastructure. With Tata Sky’s vast reach, millions of children will get access to quality education for free via their television sets. The service is mapped with children’s CBSE school syllabus and offers concept learning videos, delivered in an interesting story led format,” said Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky.

