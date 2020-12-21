Tamar Braxton Discusses Her Suicide Attempt and “Toxic Lifestyle”

The 43-year-old added that her relationship with her son, 7-year-old Logan, was only “surface” level. While tearing up, Tamar said she thought he would be better off if she was gone.

“Logan was the reason why I made that decision,” she said through tears. “I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”

Taraji asked, “You thought he would be better without you?” And Tamar responded, “In that moment.”

The mom was also asked when it was that she began to lose control of her life. Though she admitted “you don’t know you’re toxic until you come out of being toxic,” she can now see that her troubles started when she was on The Real from 2013 to 2016.