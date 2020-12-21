Talk of smaller stimulus checks triggers a wave of memes on social media

Congress appears close to approving a $900 billion stimulus bill, one that could include a $600 relief check for individuals — a direct payment half the size of the one millions of Americans received in the spring as part of the CARES Act.

The potential for smaller checks, coupled with months of delays and stalled negotiations in Congress, has people expressing their low expectations for the package in a fairly typical fashion — in memes on social media.

In recent days, countless memes have popped up, mocking the slow pace of government action and lack of direct aid during the pandemic. One tweet poked fun at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been criticized for the government’s inability to strike a deal. “[T]he third stimulus check is going to be a $300 venmo request from nancy pelosi,” wrote @doinkpatrol. The tweet amassed more than 14,000 retweets and 188,000 likes as of Sunday morning.