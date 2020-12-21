T.I. Calls Daddy/Daughter Time ‘Thot Prevention Time’

T.I. set tongues wagging once again after he referred to quality time with his daughters as “thot prevention time.”

He revealed the information during an interview with rapper 21 Savage on his Expeditiously podcast:

“Sons can’t get pregnant,” T.I. said. “You can’t keep her from running into one of them n*ggas. Me and Lil Duval call it thot prevention hours. Keep your daughter off the pole. You spending time going to daddy-daughter dances and taking her on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours.”

He continued: “You don’t do that, they’re gonna be somewhere in Magic City tryna figure it out. That is absolutely necessary for any father. If you ain’t putting in your thot prevention hours and your daughter end up a dancer, don’t blame her now. You did not set an example. You did not show what the f*ck it was that she should be doing versus what she’s doing.”

AMBER ROSE AND 21 SAVAGE GO FLYING

Is he right, or is he missing the mark again?