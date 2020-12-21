Sydney COVID-19 cluster: Interactive graphics

A growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney's northern beaches has resulted in the area being placed under lockdown until Wednesday

The next few days will be critical to determine if NSW has contained the outbreak to the Sydney suburbs already affected or whether it will grow to potentially jeopardise Christmas plans for hundreds of thousands across the city.

WA has already introduced a hard border while Victoria and Queensland have declared the Northern Beaches a hotspot – with further border restrictions possible.

BREAKING: NSW COVID-19 cases rise, new restrictions for Greater Sydney

Follow comprehensive coverage here, as well as via our special interactive graphics below to keep up to date with latest numbers, affected venues and latest state and territory border restrictions and closures.