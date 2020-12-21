StrongVPN review | Android Central

Pros Unblocks Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video

12 simultaneous connections at once

High speeds Cons Does’t unblock iPlayer

Features are minimal StrongVPN is, as the name suggests, a powerful VPN – although it’s not one of the most premium options out there. But if you want a VPN to unblock streaming services and need lots of device connections at once, this could be one of the best VPN services for you. There’s a simplicity about StrongVPN which is refreshing. For some that minimalism will be appealing, in its easy to use package, but for others it could mean a lack of features that might otherwise be expected at this price point. With clients for Mac, Windows, iOS and Android this is easily used and can even be setup directly on a router to allow for use on all devices connected. With servers numbering near the 1,000 mark across 59 cities in 35 countries, this is a well spread VPN service. Ideal for unblocking the likes of Netflix from many locations as needed. So is this the best VPN for you? Read on in this StrongVPN review to find out. Pricing and plans

StrongVPN keeps pricing simple. There are just two options, pay month to month or pay for a full year upfront. For the freedom of monthly payments you’ll be charged $10 per month which does include a 30-day money-back guarantee and 250GB of SugarSync Secure Storage. But if you can afford to pay for the annual plan up front it’ll cost you $34.99 which works out at a far cheaper $2.91 per month. This also includes that 30-day money-back guarantee and 250GB of SugarSync Secure Storage. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for deals though, as StrongVPN tends to offer great reductions. For example at Christmas it has had half price sales. Testing and performance Setup was very, very easy. This is not only thanks to the simplicity of setup but also thanks to the comprehensive guides on the VPN provider’s website. This means from installing on a desktop to side loading onto an Android device, it’s all done quickly and easily. Once up and running performance testing proved positive. For the US testing, the results have got us some very decent top end speeds of 215 Mbps, but there have been mixed findings. In some cases we got as low as 130 Mbps, likely due to overloaded servers. Over to UK servers and the WireGuard protocol result improved with a top speed of 330 Mbps. Again, this varied though, with a low of 190 Mbps. It’s worth noting that speeds can vary wildly, so make sure to hop about servers before sticking to one, as you may find you get a better speed by doing that. Features