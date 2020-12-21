Stephen Curry on potential extension: ‘Nothing to report’

Lisa Witt
Because he still has two years left on his current deal, today is the last day for Warriors star Stephen Curry to sign a veteran contract extension this season. But with that deadline approaching, it doesn’t appear the two sides plan to work out a new deal today.

“Nothing to report,” Curry said when asked about a possible extension (Twitter link via Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

Curry said two weeks ago that he and Golden State had spoken about a potential extension and that he was “fully committed” to the franchise. If the two sides don’t finalize anything today, that doesn’t mean that either side is any less committed to a long-term relationship — it just means that they’ll put off talks until the 2021 offseason.

Curry will earn $43M in 2020-21 and then $45.78M in 2021-22, the final season of the five-year contract he signed with the Warriors back in 2017. He’d become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 if he doesn’t sign an extension before then.

Extension-eligible veterans must be on expiring deals to sign a new contract during the season. In addition to Curry, the list of veterans who will no longer be extension-eligible until the 2021 offseason after today includes James Harden, Joel Embiid, Aaron Gordon, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach LaVine, T.J. Warren, and Marcus Smart, among others, tweets ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

