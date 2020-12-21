Steelers vs. Bengals live score, updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’ game

It’s hard to find a matchup between two teams that are more different than the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Steelers and the Bengals.

The Steelers (11-2) were the NFL’s last undefeated team this season and have already clinched a playoff spot. Led by veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger on offense and a solid defensive unit, Pittsburgh is one of the favorites to come out of the AFC.

On the other side, not much has gone right for the Bengals (2-10-1) this season. They lost rookie QB Joe Burrow in Week 11 to a season-ending knee injury and haven’t won a game since, dropping five straight. The latest loss was a 30-7 drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys, which, if you know anything about the Cowboys this year, should tell you everything you need to know about Cincinnati’s struggles.

Of course, things haven’t been going swell for Pittsburgh as of late, either. The Steelers have lost back-to-back contests and are in danger of being caught by the Browns (10-4) for the AFC North title. Pittsburgh needs a convincing win Monday night to get back in a rhythm before it attempts to make a long postseason run.

Steelers vs. Bengals live score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Steelers 0 — — — 0 Bengals 3 — — — 3

Steelers vs. Bengals updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

8:40 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, BENGALS. Cincinnati finally gets the first first down of the game, but only gains four total yards on the drive following an 11-yard sack of Ryan Finley on third and goal. Austin Seibert hits the 34-yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 5:12 left in the first quarter.

8:35 p.m. — FUMBLE. Ben Roethlisberger can’t control the snap and Josh Bynes pounces on the loose ball. Bengals take over at the Pittsburgh 20-yard line with 9:15 remaining in the first quarter.

8:31 p.m. — Bengals punt. Another three-and-out. Steelers take over at their 19-yard line with 9:22 to play in the first quarter.

8:29 p.m. — Steelers punt. That’s three-straight three-and-outs between the two teams to start the game. Bengals take over at their 24-yard line with 10:58 left in the first quarter.

8:24 p.m. — Bengals punt. Pittsburgh gets the ball back at its 22-yard line with 12:01 remaining in the first quarter.

8:20 p.m. — Steelers punt. Bengals take over at their 26-yard line with 14:00 left in the first quarter. Scary moment there as Derek Watt was lying down motionless after the big hit on the tackle. He’s able to get up and walk to the tent though.

8:15 p.m. — Bengals win the toss. They’ll kick off and the Steelers will get the ball to start.

