Stacktrace Podcast 114: “The invisible Bluetooth wire”

An accidental deep dive into how the AirPods’ transparency mode is activated over Bluetooth, the launch of Swift by Sundell 3.0, running macOS code in the cloud, multiple headphone reviews and a comparison between the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 mini.
Hosts:
- Gui on Twitter: @_inside
- John on Twitter: @johnsundell
Links
- Grand Central Dispatch
- CloudKit
- Beats Flex
- Steelseries Arctis 7X
- Splash
