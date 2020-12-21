Soulja Boy Responds To Drakeo The Ruler: Boy, You Ain’t Doin’ Sh*t!!

Soulja Boy took to social media to respond to Drakeo the Ruler, who posted on his Instagram Story that there is no “Big Draco.”

Big Draco is another of Soulja’s monikers.

“There is only one Drakeo and that’s me,” Drakeo wrote. “There is no Big Draco or none of that sh*t n*ggas is talking ’bout!!”

Soulja saw Drakeo’s post, and took to live to respond:

“Anything you rap n*ggas done did, I already did it, n*gga. Signing a record deal, I been did it. F*cking these groupie ass hoes, I been did it. Doing songs with these rap n*ggas, I been did it. Y’all n*ggas late, y’all n*ggas catching up. Going viral on the internet, I been did it. I don’t need no songs with none of you p*ssy-ass n*ggas.”

He continued: “You think you doing something, n*gga? Boy, you ain’t doing sh*t, boy. Big Draco, n*gga. The biggest Draco. Stop playing with me. Lame ass n*gga. You will never be on my level.”