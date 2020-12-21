Soul writer on joining the Pixar team

As a screenwriter, Powers says he wasn’t used to collaborating with so many colleagues, but it’s a facet of his position at Pixar that he absolutely loves. “Writing and storytelling at Pixar is a team sport; many people do contribute to telling the Soul story and that collaborative spirit is very unique.”

Pixar’s process, to Powers, is reminiscent of some of his previous experiences, but on a whole new level. “Everyone knows about the Pixar Braintrust [a group of creative leaders who oversee the development of productions], but in addition to that group weighing in, we take notes from everyone within the organization. From everyone who works at Pixar, from the people working in the kitchen to the other directors, are the audience. We want to make sure that everyone gets it, everyone understands it. This beta testing nature is something I’ve never really been exposed to, but now that I have, I understand why everything feels razor-sharp when you see a Pixar film. We really do test everything again and again and again.”

Powers’ wish for Soul is that it resonates with viewers. “I hope people will [feel] more connected to humanity than staying divided and separated from it,” he says. “One of the big lessons we teach in Soul is how connected we all are to one another and to everything. I hope people have more of a sense of that after the movie is over.”

Jamie Foxx stars as the voice of Joe Gardner, with a cast rounded out by Tina Fay, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, and Questlove. Soul will be available exclusively on Disney+ on December 25.